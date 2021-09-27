CHICAGO (CBS)– Kenosha police gave the “all clear” at Carthage College on Monday, after determining earlier reports of an active shooter were unfounded, and likely the result of confusion over a foot chase on campus.
Shortly after noon, Kenosha Police and Kenosha County Sheriff's officers responded to a report of an active shooter on campus, but found no evidence of a shooting. Even so, police conducted a "systematic evacuation" as they searched the campus.
"Officers were directed to a specific building and further provided with a specific room number in which the shooting was alleged to be taking place. KPD and KSD conducted a systematic search and evacuation of the building that was reported to be the incident location," Kenosha Police said in a statement. "A large perimeter was established near the building to ensure student/staff safety. As trained, while the building was being checked, a parallel investigation was being conducted to learn the facts. It was quickly determined that this was a case of misinformation spread through social media and word of mouth."
Police said there was no evidence of an active shooter or any other type of disturbance, and no injuries were reported. Authorities then gave the all clear signal on campus.
"This appears to be misinformation from a bystander that observed a previous law enforcement action which was near campus," Kenosha Police said in posts on Facebook and Twitter.
According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s office, deputies were on campus Monday afternoon after a traffic stop turned into a foot chase. The suspect in that incident is in custody, and sheriff’s officials said there was no threat to the community.