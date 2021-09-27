EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Northwestern University is suspending social events and recruitment activities for fraternities after reports of people being drugged without consent.

Northwestern announced Saturday that it had received a report from someone claiming they were drugged without consent at a fraternity house, at 2325 Sheridan Rd. in Evanston. The university reported it is also investigating separate, similar reports at on-campus frat houses.

The university did not name the fraternities, but a Daily Northwestern report identified them as the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at the Sheridan Road address, and the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity at 584 Lincoln St.

Statement from AEPi: “Alpha Epsilon Pi is horrified by these stories and our members are cooperating fully with the University’s investigation in order to find the responsible individuals. If proven guilty, those perpetrators should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.” — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) September 27, 2021 READ MORE: Chicago Area Auto Mechanics Back On The Job After 8 Week Strike

The university noted that its on-campus fraternity and sorority houses are alcohol-free by policy, and there are concerns about community health and safety. Thus, Northwestern has decided effective immediately, there will be no more social events or chapter-sponsored recruitment activities at Northwestern fraternities in the Intrafraternity Council until at least Oct. 17.

This order applies to non-fraternity members and alumni. Anyone who violates the orders will be referred to the university’s Office of Community Standards, the university said.

The university reported it has also been in communication with Intrafraternity Council leadership, which on Saturday passed a resolution concurring with the ban on social activities.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the claims of drugging is asked to call Northwestern University Police right away at (847) 491-3456.