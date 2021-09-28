DEERFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — It was the first time on the court Tuesday for Billy Donovan’s Bulls as training camp began.
There are only three Bulls still on the roster from the start of last season, and two of them are on the shelf.
The challenge is getting all the new players on the same page in less than a month.
"I think this training camp's really critical for us. You know, we can't waste days. We just don't have the luxury of doing that, because we don't have any continuity at all," Donovan said. "We're all starting off from the ground floor together, and we've got to try to build."
The United Center’s other tenant, the Blackhawks, begins their preseason Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings.