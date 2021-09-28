Report Says Bears Have Signed Purchase Agreement For Arlington Racetrack Property; Mayor Lightfoot Says Work To Keep Team In Chicago Will ContinueA published report late Tuesday said the Bears have signed a purchase agreement for the Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights.

Vandersloot Leads Sky To Double OT Win Over SunLike a great maestro, Courtney Vandersloot orchestrated one of the best games in WNBA playoff history.

Robert, Lopez Lift White Sox Over Eliminated RedsLuis Robert homered twice, Reynaldo Lopez pitched two-hit ball over a season-high six innings and the Chicago White Sox beat Cincinnati Tuesday night as the Reds were eliminated from postseason contention.

Cubs Lose To Pirates As Skid Reaches Seven GamesColin Moran hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates dealt the Cubs their seventh straight loss, rallying to beat Chicago on Tuesday night.

Bulls Hit Court For First Time In Training Camp As Team Tries To RebuildIt was the first time on the court Tuesday for Billy Donovan’s Bulls as training camp began.

Farmers Insurance Open Moves Up A Day On PGA Tour CalendarThe Farmers Insurance Open will be held Wednesday, January 26 through Saturday, January 29 at the legendary Torrey Pines in San Diego, California.