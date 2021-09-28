CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police officers are honoring the son of a wounded comrade in a unique way.

The officer was shot in both her legs Friday night responding to a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood. Her injuries left her unable to host the birthday party she had planned for her son on Tuesday.

But as CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported, some fellow officers stepped up to help.

Police have asked us not to identify the officer or her son, or to reveal where they live. While the officer is recovering, her sisters and brothers in blue wanted to give her son a birthday he would never forget.

“Previously, we actually went out and saw him. The son seemed to be a little down,” said Chicago Police Grand Crossing (3rd) District Cmdr. Roderick Watson. “But we actually made this a special moment for him – even when his mom wasn’t able to get out and do so. So yes, that was a great thing.”

A procession of Chicago Police squad cars and officers in their personal vehicles lined a city street for the occasion of the boy’s 11th birthday. They staged a parade – with sights, sounds, and gifts.

There were plenty of wrapped packages, likely containing gifts related to science. That is the 11-year-old’s favorite subject.

And while the boy’s mother couldn’t carry out the birthday party plans she had for her son, she still gathered the strength to use a walker to come outside and thank her colleagues for making her son’s birthday so special.

“I’m here for my baby’s birthday, and you all made it so special for us,” the officer said. “Thank you so much.”

A Calumet City man is charged in the officer’s shooting. Aaron Jenkins, 26, is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one felony count of aggravated battery.

Police said Jenkins was identified as the man who shot at two police officers Friday night while they were responding to a shooting near 72nd Place and Jeffery Boulevard, wounding a 30-year-old officer.

Police said that officer and her partner were just a block away around 10:50 p.m. Friday, when there was a confrontation in a building where two people had just gotten home with a pizza.

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed, A 15-year-old boy was also shot, and was in fair condition at Comer Children’s hospital.

Police said when an officer arrived on scene, she got out of her squad car, and felt pain in her leg. She realized she’d been shot, and drove herself to University of Chicago Medical Center.

The officer said she is going to take the time she needs. She does plan to be back at work, but she said she needs to heal – both mentally and physically.