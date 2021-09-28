CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County is giving a $200,000 grant to Lawrence Hall.
It’s a community service agency to help break the cycle of violence and imprisonment. The leaders of Lawrence Hall want to give hope to kids in troubled areas and show them a healthier path forward in life.
The money comes from the Cook County Justice Advisory Council. It will fund Lawrence Hall’s programs to address mental health, educational and emotional support and stop kids from becoming repeat offenders and land back in jail.
The money is part of the county’s $1.5 million dollar investment to address the root cause of crime and violence.
