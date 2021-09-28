DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:Delivery Driver, Little Italy, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A food delivery driver was shot and killed in the Little Italy neighborhood Monday night.

Police said the 57-year-old driver was sitting in his vehicle, in the 1300 block of West Grenshaw Street around 8:30 p.m., when a man approached and fired shots.

READ MORE: Death Investigation Underway After Man Found Unresponsive On CTA Red Line Platform In Old Town

Police said it is unclear if this was an attempted robbery or carjacking.

READ MORE: Transgender Attorneys Says Judges And Clerks Have Harassed Her; Fights For Change

The delivery driver was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

MORE NEWS: Dog Scares Off Attempted Carjacker In Old Town

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.