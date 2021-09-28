CHICAGO (CBS)– A food delivery driver was shot and killed in the Little Italy neighborhood Monday night.
Police said the 57-year-old driver was sitting in his vehicle, in the 1300 block of West Grenshaw Street around 8:30 p.m., when a man approached and fired shots.
Police said it is unclear if this was an attempted robbery or carjacking.
The delivery driver was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.
No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.