CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a woman on the Northwest Side and drove away Friday night.
The 65-year-old woman was crossing Milwaukee Avenue in front of the Jefferson Park CTA station around 10:45 p.m., when she was hit by an SUV. Police said the suspect may have been driving a Jeep Wrangler.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.
