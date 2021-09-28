DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a woman on the Northwest Side and drove away Friday night.

The 65-year-old woman was crossing Milwaukee Avenue in front of the Jefferson Park CTA station around 10:45 p.m., when she was hit by an SUV. Police said the suspect may have been driving a Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.

 

