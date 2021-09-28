MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) — An 8-year-old boy is dead after he was shot while playing on a front porch in south suburban Markham.

Authorities believe the boy’s older brother was the intended target.

The boy was shot in the head in the 15700 block of Homan Avenue in Markham, police told CBS 2â€™s Jermont Terry. He was identified as Demetrius D. Stevenson.

Police said someone drove by home and sprayed it with bullets. The home may have been targeted and the boy was the casualty, police said.

The boy was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Markham City Administrator Derrick Champion said the shooting followed a conflict that originated in the city of Chicago, and the target was a known gang member who lives in the house that was targeted.

â€œThere was an intended target, which was the older brother to the victim,â€ Champion said.

Homan Avenue was shut down between 157th and 159th streets as police investigated.

8 YO shot and killed in Markham while playing on porch. Police say men in a car drove up and fired shots at home. Stay with @cbschicago for latest. https://t.co/O9Sav5L3Zz pic.twitter.com/3XH2zZORLq — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) September 27, 2021

Police officers, the Markham police chief, and other city officials were at the scene late Monday trying to determine who was behind the shooting. They are looking for evidence such as surveillance video from neighbors.

â€œWe want to send out our heartfelt prayers to the family from the City of Markham and the mayor at this time,â€ Champion said.