CHICAGO (CBS) — No new states have been added or taken off the Chicago COVID-19 Travel Advisory.
Last week, California and Puerto Rico were the two places taken off the Chicago Department of Public Health's (CDPH) travel advisory list. The count remains at 48 states and two territories on the list.
City officials recommend those who are unvaccinated who travel out of state to quarantine for at least seven days once they return to the city.READ MORE: Transgender Attorney Says Judges And Clerks Have Harassed Her; Fights For Change
After traveling, people who aren’t vaccinated and going to a high risk state (in orange) show do the following:
- Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days.
- Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days.
- If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.
- If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.
- Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether you get tested or not.
Chicago's COVID travel advisory remains the same this week: California and Puerto Rico are the only areas not in orange after staying below 15 new daily cases per 100k residents. UNVAX'D TRAVELERS should follow the advisory for the 48 orange states and 3 territories. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/MgIJzMossl
— Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) September 28, 2021
The city's health department said "all individuals regardless of vaccination status should wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations."
CDPH also listed the following recommendations:
- In Chicago, wear a mask in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.
- Avoid crowds as much as you can and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).