CHICAGO (CBS) — The COVID-19 positivity rate in Indiana is now 9.9 percent – and in Northwest Indiana, one family knows the toll of those numbers.
The family lost one son to COVID-19 and nearly lost another.
Carlos Nunez and his younger brother, Pablo, developed both severe cases of COVID-19.
Then, last weekend, the family's hope was crushed. Carlos' aorta ruptured unexpectedly and he died.
His body had been under a great deal of stress following COVID.
“We believe in the vaccine. We’re vaccinated. But for those that don’t, we want to tell people at least please be safe and respectful of others – you know, wear masks, and just treat this very seriously,” said Carlos’ brother-in-law, Lonnie Bailey, “because if we can help save one life, it would keep another family from going through what we are.”
Now, Pablo is out of the hospital helping his family prepare for his brother's funeral.
The family said both brothers planned to get vaccinated, but got sick in April before they got the shot.