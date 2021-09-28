CHICAGO (CBS) — A published report late Tuesday said the Bears have signed a purchase agreement for the Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot said her administration will go on working to keep the team in Chicago.

The Athletic reported Tuesday night it had learned the Bears had signed an agreement to purchase the Arlington racetrack land, and an announcement is expected Wednesday morning.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Mayor Lightfoot wrote: “My statement still stands on the Bears: my admin remains committed to continuing the work to keep the team in Chicago. As I have said numerous times, our door in City Hall remains open.”

On June 17, the Bears released a statement saying they submitted a bid to purchase the Arlington racetrack property.

In a tweet at that time, Ted Phillips, Bears President and CEO said “it’s our obligation to explore every possible option to ensure we’re doing what’s best for our organization.”

The racetrack was forced to close for a couple months last year due to the pandemic, but resumed horse races in July. But Churchill Downs announced in February that the racetrack would be going up for sale, and its last horseraces were held this past weekend.

The Bears have been playing at Soldier Field since 1971 – they shared Wrigley Field with the Cubs before that. The most recent stadium renovation took place in 2003.

The stadium went through massive renovations nearly two decades ago at a cost of over $600 million. Even with the upgrade, Soldier Field still has a capacity of only 61,500, smallest in the NFL. There are 13 stadiums hold more than 70,000.

CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reported in June that Arlington Heights has been a long rumored potential moving spot.

Just the size of the property at 326-acres, compared to the 17 acre park Soldier Field sits on, makes it an attractive spot, along with easy access to a Metra stop and the expressway.

In May, CBS Sports reported the team was “seriously considering” a move out of Chicago.