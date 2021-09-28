Report Says Bears Have Signed Purchase Agreement For Arlington Racetrack Property; Mayor Lightfoot Says Work To Keep Team In Chicago Will ContinueA published report late Tuesday said the Bears have signed a purchase agreement for the Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights.

After Violent Attempted Carjacking In Which Father Was Shot, Bucktown Family Moved Out Of ChicagoAfter a horrifying carjacking in which a man was shot in the arm, a family from Bucktown packed up and moved from the city.

Family Of Man Killed In Amtrak Derailment Files Suit, But Legal Loophole May Limit How Much You Can Recover From AmtrakLawsuits are being filed in connection with a deadly derailment involving an Amtrak train that departed from Chicago this past weekend, but getting hurt on an Amtrak train means you may not get any more for your injuries.

Northwest Indiana Teen Dies Of Ruptured Aorta Months After Contracting Severe COVID-19The COVID-19 positivity rate in Indiana is now 9.9 percent – and in Northwest Indiana, one family knows the toll of those numbers. The family lost one son to COVID-19 and nearly lost another.