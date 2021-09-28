DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Disturbance, Person Found Dead, Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) — A person is dead after what police only called a “disturbance” late Tuesday in Schaumburg.

Police in Schaumburg were called to the 600 block of Sturnbridge Lane at 6 p.m. for a disturbance.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office reported one person was dead at the scene.

Twitter video showed crime scene tape in front of a house on the block.

The investigation was ongoing late Tuesday, and police were reviewing leads. Police said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no immediate danger to the public.

