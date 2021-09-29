CHICAGO (CBS) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in the murder of Travell Miller, who was shot and killed earlier this month while driving his daughter to school on the West Side.

Avanta Ware is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder, and also has two warrants in Berwyn for armed carjacking, according to Chicago Police.

Police said Ware has been identified as the gunman who drove up next to Miller in traffic in the 3000 block of West Chicago Avenue on Sept. 1, got out, and shot Miller several times as he was driving his daughter to school.

Ware then fled the scene in a silver 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix with tinted windows, a sunroof, no license plates, and possible damage to the driver’s side rear quarter panel. The car’s Vehicle Identification Number is 1G2WP12K71F189761.

Miller, just 33 years old, did not make it. His father saying his gunshot wounds indicated he was shielding his young daughter who was in the back seat at the time of the shooting.

“That was my boy. That was my son. My first born. And I want anybody that was out there to show us some love, said the victim’s father Joseph Gilmore. “You can’t say nobody saw what happened. It was 7:30 on two main streets.”

Meantime, police and the family are asking for help finding Ware.

Police said Ware is a Black male between 18 and 20 years old, is 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, with a slender build.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.