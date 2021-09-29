DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, Chicago carjackings, West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)–Â A woman was carjacked in the West Loop early Wednesday morning.

Police said the 35-year-old woman was leaving a bank, in the 700 block of West Madison Street around 2:40 a.m., when a man approached her and demanded her property.

READ MORE: Bears Sign Purchase Agreement For Arlington Park Property; Lightfoot Says City Will Work To Keep Team In Chicago

The offender took her car keys and drove off in her 2017 red Hyundai Sonata.

READ MORE: Lake County Man Dies From First Case Of Rabies In Illinois Since 1954, After Waking Up With Bat On Neck

The woman was not injured.

MORE NEWS: South Side Senior Receives Apology From Gas Company After Equipment Error Is Blamed For Bill That Reached Almost $3,000

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff