CHICAGO (CBS)–Â A woman was carjacked in the West Loop early Wednesday morning.
Police said the 35-year-old woman was leaving a bank, in the 700 block of West Madison Street around 2:40 a.m., when a man approached her and demanded her property.
The offender took her car keys and drove off in her 2017 red Hyundai Sonata.
The woman was not injured.