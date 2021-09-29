CHICAGO (CBS) — City officials began the fall bridge lift season on Wednesday to allow recreational boats to make the journey from Lake Michigan to winter storage yards.
The Chicago Department of Transportation said the bridge lifts began Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.READ MORE: Bears Sign Purchase Agreement For Arlington Park Property; Lightfoot Says City Will Work To Keep Team In Chicago
The cityâ€™s 27 moveable bridges on the river will be raised in sequence twice a week from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue through Nov. 13, to allow sailboats and other tall recreational boats to make their way from harbors in Lake Michigan to their winter storage spots.
Each bridge lift typically takes 8-12 minutes, halting traffic along streets passing over the river until each bridge is lowered. Drivers may use alternate streets or wait until the bridges are lowered.READ MORE: After Violent Attempted Carjacking In Which Father Was Shot, Bucktown Family Moved Out Of Chicago
“Lake Shore Drive Bridge may have longer than usual delays. CDOT is urging motorists planning to drive on Lake Shore Drive around 9:00 am on Saturdays and 9:30 am on Wednesdays to re-route in order to avoid delays, as the bridge closure could last longer,” CDOT said in a statement.
The streets affected by the bridge lifts are: Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Dr., Michigan Ave., Wabash Ave., State St., Dearborn St., Clark St., La Salle St., Wells St., Franklin St., Lake St., Randolph St., Washington St., Madison St., Monroe St., Adams St., Jackson Blvd., Van Buren St., Congress Pkwy., Harrison St., Roosevelt Rd., 18th St., Canal St., Cermak Ave., Halsted St., Loomis Ave., and Ashland Ave.MORE NEWS: White Sox Single-Game Playoff Tickets Go On Sale This Afternoon
The schedule of bridge lifts is below:
- Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 9:30 a.m.
- Saturday Oct. 2 at 9 a.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 9:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 9 at 9 a.m.
- Wednesday, Oct.13 at 9:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 16 at 9 a.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 23 at 9 a.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 9:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 30 at 9 a.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 9:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 6 at 9 a.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m.