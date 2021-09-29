CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be sunny and warm Wednesday with the only cooling taking place along the North Shore.
Temperatures are running a good 10 to 15 degrees above average. The normal high is 70 degrees.
Some patchy fog is possible Wednesday night, but otherwise it will be quiet.
The low is 61.
One more dry and warm day is on tap Thursday until a pattern change takes shape this weekend. Our blocking ridge of high pressure breaks down as the next disturbance moves into our area.
The high for Thursday is 82. The high for Friday is 80 with partly cloudy conditions and a stray late-day shower.