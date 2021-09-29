DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be sunny and warm Wednesday with the only cooling taking place along the North Shore.

Temperatures are running a good 10 to 15 degrees above average. The normal high is 70 degrees.

READ MORE: WANTED: Avanta Ware Sought In Sept. 1 Slaying Of Travell Miller, Father Shot And Killed While Driving Daughter To School

Some patchy fog is possible Wednesday night, but otherwise it will be quiet.

READ MORE: 'High Levels Of Iron' Caused Brown Cloud In Lake Michigan, Shutting Down Beaches At Indiana Dunes National Park

The low is 61.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 09.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

One more dry and warm day is on tap Thursday until a pattern change takes shape this weekend. Our blocking ridge of high pressure breaks down as the next disturbance moves into our area.

Highs So Far: 09.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

MORE NEWS: 72 Year-Old-Male Shot With Paintball Gun Near Church

The high for Thursday is 82. The high for Friday is 80 with partly cloudy conditions and a stray late-day shower.

7 Day Forecast: 09.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist