Rodón Returns As White Sox Beat Reds For 4th Straight WinCarlos Rodón made the most of the stuff he had. That was enough for manager Tony La Russa.

Contreras Has 3 RBIs, Cubs Beat Pirates And End 7-Game Losing SkidWillson Contreras drove in all of the Cubs’ run as Chicago beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night to end a seven-game losing streak.

Beric, Navarro Score In Fire's Victory Over NYCFCRobert Beric and Federico Navarro scored and the lowly Chicago Fire beat New York City FC on Wednesday night for their first victory in a month.

Proposal For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights Has Come Up Over And Over Again, Since Before They Moved To Soldier Field In 1971The idea of the Bears moving to a site on or near the Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights may be a shock for Chicagoans, but it’s far from new.

'Our Focus Is To Play Football': Bears Try To Shake Off Loss Ahead Of Sunday's GameNagy wouldn’t say if it’ll be him or offensive coordinator Bill Lazor calling plays.

Jonathan Toews, Blackhawks Fall Short To Red Wings In Preseason OpenerJonathan Toews and the Blackhawks opened up the preseason Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings.