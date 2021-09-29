CHICAGO (CBS) — A 72-year-old man was shot with a paintball gun following an altercation by a male offender by the Saint Margaret’s Episcopal Church in the South Shore neighborhood.
The offender was upset when the victim didn’t allow him to park in the parking lot of the church in the 2500 block of East 73rd street. The offender fired multiple shots hitting the abdomen, back, and right arm of the victim and fled the scene.
Unconfirmed dispatch reports say the victim was a pastor of the church. The victim suffered bruises to the body but wasn’t taken to the hospital.
Area One Detectives are currently investigating. No one is in custody.