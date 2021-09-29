CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple people were shot across two different scenes in the Fulton River District late Wednesday.
The Fire Department reported two people were shot at Milwaukee and Grand avenues and Halsted Street, and two more were shot a block southeast at Milwaukee Avenue and Hubbard Street.
The victims were three men and one woman, the Fire Department said. Two of the men were in serious-to-critical condition, while a third man and the woman were in good condition.
All were headed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. There were also reports of a possible fifth shooting victim.
As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, one of the victims was reportedly a 70-year-old man.
Video from Citizen app showed an ambulance and fire truck at one of the scenes, along with multiple police cars.
â€œI was just finishing up my route â€“ doing my deliveries â€“ and driving this way. I look to the left, I see two guys with machine guns hanging outside the door, and just shooting,â€ one witness said.
That man said his tire was shot out.
The back window of a car was also blown out. Police were blocking nearby streets, and it was like a maze getting around.
As of 6 p.m., the shooter or shooters remained at large.