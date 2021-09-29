CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have died following a double shooting on the Stevenson Expressway.
The shooting took place at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 55 southbound near Wentworth Street, according to Illinois State Police.
The victimâ€™s vehicle crashed after the shooting and was found under the Dan Ryan Expressway.
Both the driver and passenger were killed in the shooting.
All lanes were shut down with traffic being diverted off to Interstate 94 southbound and the Chinatown Feeder for approximately five hours for the investigation.
All lanes reopened at approximately 4:40 a.m. There is no further information available at this time.