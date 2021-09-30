CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a pull out all the stops kind of week at Halas Hall after the offense’s abysmal performance against the Browns.
CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reports that includes Matt Nagy inviting the players to give their input on Tuesday.READ MORE: Illinois State Police To Saturate Patrols In Wake Of Chicago Area Expressway Shootings; Data Show Very Few Arrests Are Made In Such Cases
“We had a good talk with him. Take a step back and egos aside looking at this thing. What do we gotta do to get back on track,” said Bears tight end Cole Kmet.
“I think that’s big of him to do that. A lot of coaches wouldn’t do that. He stepped back, ‘what do my guys think?’ We know we’ll make the adjustments, and he knows we’re in lockstep to make the necessary adjustments as well,” added Bears offensive tackle Germaine Ifedi.READ MORE: Isabel Hernandez Of Builds Ofrenda Three Times Her Size For 250 Families Ahead Of Día de Muertos
And of course there is plenty of adjusting to be done, especially when it comes to the offensive line.
“It starts with each person knowing we have to do our assignments. We have to be on point. Can’t be miscommunication,” Ifedi said. “I’m excited to see how we respond to the challenge. We got hay makered a little bit, but you got to pick yourself off the mat.”MORE NEWS: Great Relief For 117 Evacuees From Afghanistan As They Arrive At O'Hare International Airport
Ifedi said everybody has been out at practice 30 minutes early even veterans like Jimmy Graham. He says he’s never seen that before. We’ll see if that makes a difference Sunday against Lions.