CHICAGO (CBS) — Another warm one is on the way Friday before a pattern change for the weekend.
The low for Thursday night is 59 with partly cloudy conditions.
On Friday, it will be partly sunny with a high of 84.
A slow-moving system in the plains will eventually make way for Chicago by Saturday.
Once it arrives, it will linger much of the weekend bringing passing showers.
Once the system clears next week, cooler temperatures settle into place.
The high for Saturday is 79 and Sunday 72, with scattered showers both days.