By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Another warm one is on the way Friday before a pattern change for the weekend.

The low for Thursday night is 59 with partly cloudy conditions.

Lows Tonight: 09.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Friday, it will be partly sunny with a high of 84.

Highs Tomorrow: 09.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

A slow-moving system in the plains will eventually make way for Chicago by Saturday.

Precipitation Chances: 09.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Once it arrives, it will linger much of the weekend bringing passing showers.

12:30 p.m. Saturday: 09.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Once the system clears next week, cooler temperatures settle into place.

High Temperatures: 09.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Saturday is 79 and Sunday 72, with scattered showers both days.

7 Day Forecast: 09.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

