NFL Week 4 NFC North Preview: 'Bears Find A Way To Eke This One Out,' Says CBS Chicago's Marshall HarrisThe Bears and Vikings fight to stay relevant in the NFC North, while the Packers have the opportunity to create some separation in the standings.

'I Like BYU & Last Year Was Not A Mirage': CBS Sports' Brent Stover Previews #13 BYU Vs. Utah State, Other Week 5 GamesCBS Sports college football host Brent Stover explains what #13 BYU needs to do to continue its perfect season and why #18 Fresno State has a good chance to keep rising in the rankings.

White Sox Legend Frank Thomas Leads Group Purchase Of Field Of Dreams in Iowa

Proposal For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights Has Come Up Over And Over Again, Since Before They Moved To Soldier Field In 1971The idea of the Bears moving to a site on or near the Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights may be a shock for Chicagoans, but it’s far from new.

Rodón Returns As White Sox Beat Reds For 4th Straight WinCarlos Rodón made the most of the stuff he had. That was enough for manager Tony La Russa.

Contreras Has 3 RBIs, Cubs Beat Pirates And End 7-Game Losing SkidWillson Contreras drove in all of the Cubs’ run as Chicago beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night to end a seven-game losing streak.