CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were injured Thursday in a crash in the Auburn Gresham community.

The crash happened at the busy intersection of 87th Street and Ashland Avenue.

The Fire Department said two people were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and two more to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park.

All were in fair-to-serious condition.

Information from police was not immediately available.

