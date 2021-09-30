DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) — Police in west suburban Downers Grove were searching Thursday for two men who tried to carjack someone at gunpoint at a gas station in broad daylight, but gave up on taking the car when they couldn’t start it.
At 1:15 p.m., Downers Grove police were called for a carjacking at the BP station at 4314 Main St., at Ogden Avenue, in Downers Grove.
Two men had gotten out of a dark-colored Dodge minivan and had come up to a customer who was filling their vehicle with gas. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the customer, who ran away from their own vehicle, police said.
The suspects got in and tried to drive off, but they couldn’t start the vehicle, police said. So they gave up, went back to the minivan, and left.
There were two other people inside the minivan who didn't get out, police said.
The minivan fled the parking lot headed north on Main Street and was last seen heading east on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) after getting on at Highland Avenue.
Police released surveillance photos of the suspects and the minivan in which they came and left.
No one was injured during the carjacking.
Anyone with information is asked to call Downers Grove police at (630) 434-5600.