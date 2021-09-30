CHICAGO (CBS)– Firefighters are battling a fire that spread to at least seven houses in Fuller Park Thursday morning.
Flames and smoke were shooting out from the top of four houses and two couch houses around 3:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Princeton Avenue.
BREAKING: Chicago firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Fuller Park right now. It looks like at least three houses were affected.
Not clear if anyone was inside when fire started or if anyone was injured. Working to get more details.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/A4htsVe2Gv
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) September 30, 2021
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire possibly started at a vacant building. The back of the buildings have collapsed along with the two coach houses.
4 puppies rescued and being treated now at the fire in Chicago's Fuller Park. Firefighters posted this picture.
4 homes and 2 coach houses damaged
8 people out of their homes@MugoOdigwe is at the scene 2working to find out more @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/v12PNJLW1R
— Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) September 30, 2021
Eight people were displaced by the fire and so far, four dogs were rescued.
No injuries have been reported.