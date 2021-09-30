DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:Fire, Fuller Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Firefighters are battling a fire that spread to at least seven houses in Fuller Park Thursday morning.

Flames and smoke were shooting out from the top of four houses and two couch houses around 3:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Princeton Avenue.

READ MORE: More Than 8,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire possibly started at a vacant building. The back of the buildings have collapsed along with the two coach houses.

READ MORE: 5 People Shot As Gunman Fires From Window During Chase Through Fulton River District; Passenger In Lyft Among Victims

Eight people were displaced by the fire and so far, four dogs were rescued.

MORE NEWS: 3 Expressway Shootings Reported In Less Than 4 Hours Overnight

No injuries have been reported.