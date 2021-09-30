CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — The Chicago Fire won their game against the NYCFC on Wednesday, but pardon Head Coach Raphael Wicky if he is not in a celebratory mood a day later.
Wicky was fired just hours after the win.
The team said they wanted to wait until after the team's three-match homestand to make the move.
Assistant coach Frank Klopas will direct the club on an interim basis while the team searches for a replacement. Klopas was head coach from 2011-13.
The Fire are 7-15-6 this season. They were 12-25-14 in two seasons under Wicky.
