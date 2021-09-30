HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) — Two teens stood charged Thursday night with carjacking a man at gunpoint in Hoffman Estates last week.
The victim fired at the suspects, but did not strike them, police said.READ MORE: Speed Camera Ticketing Change: Is It About Safety Or Money?
Last Friday at 5:43 a.m., Hoffman Estates police were called to 1 W. Golf Rd. for a report of a man with a gun and shots fired. Police learned the man who fired the shots was the victim of the carjacking.
Eyewitnesses said two male offenders came up to the man at gunpoint and stole his car, police said. The victim, who has a Concealed Carry License and an Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card, fired at the suspects – but they drove off in both his car and the car in which they arrived, police said.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Warm And Dry Friday
Police found the victim’s vehicle abandoned, but did not initially find the suspects.
But on Thursday, two 16-year-old boys were arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking. One was also charged with armed robbery.MORE NEWS: Argyle Street In Uptown Joins City's Efforts To Revive Business With Street Dining And Festivity; Business Owners Are Hopeful
They were taken to the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.