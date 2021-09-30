CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Mishawaka, Indiana, are asking for help finding two runaway teens, who are believed to be in danger and might need medical assistance.
A statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday for 14-year-old Lilli Davis and 16-year-old Ashley Taulbee.
Mishawaka police said they were last seen around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday near the Logan Street bridge near Lincolnway W. The town is located about 100 miles east of Chicago.
According to the Silver alert, Lilli is a 5-foot-2, 125-pound Black girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with a hole in the knee, and gray Nike Jordans.
Ashley is a 5-foot-4, 140-pound White girl, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, gray jogger pants, and black gym shoes.
Anyone who sees them is asked to call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678.