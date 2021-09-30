DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Indiana news, Mishawaka, Missing Girls

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Mishawaka, Indiana, are asking for help finding two runaway teens, who are believed to be in danger and might need medical assistance.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday for 14-year-old Lilli Davis and 16-year-old Ashley Taulbee.

Mishawaka police said they were last seen around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday near the Logan Street bridge near Lincolnway W. The town is located about 100 miles east of Chicago.

According to the Silver alert, Lilli is a 5-foot-2, 125-pound Black girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with a hole in the knee, and gray Nike Jordans.

Lilli Davis (Source: Mishawaka Police)

Ashley is a 5-foot-4, 140-pound White girl, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, gray jogger pants, and black gym shoes.

Lilli Davis (Source: Mishawaka Police)

Anyone who sees them is asked to call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678.

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff