By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Leonidas Kavakos, Riccardo Muti, Symphony Center

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Symphony Orchestra held a captivating performance at Symphony Center Thursday night.

It was the second show of the 2021-2022 season. Johannes Brahms’ Violin Concerto and Ludwig von Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 were on the program.

Last week, the CSO was reunited with its famed music director Riccardo Muti for the first time since February 2020.

The CSO announced last week that Muti had signed a new contract to remain as director through 2023.

Greek violinist Leonidas Kavakos also played with the orchestra Thursday night as a visiting performer.

