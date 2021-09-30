CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Symphony Orchestra held a captivating performance at Symphony Center Thursday night.
It was the second show of the 2021-2022 season. Johannes Brahms’ Violin Concerto and Ludwig von Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 were on the program.READ MORE: Speed Camera Ticketing Change: Is It About Safety Or Money?
Last week, the CSO was reunited with its famed music director Riccardo Muti for the first time since February 2020.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Warm And Dry Friday
The CSO announced last week that Muti had signed a new contract to remain as director through 2023.MORE NEWS: Argyle Street In Uptown Joins City's Efforts To Revive Business With Street Dining And Festivity; Business Owners Are Hopeful
Greek violinist Leonidas Kavakos also played with the orchestra Thursday night as a visiting performer.