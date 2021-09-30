MATTESON, Ill. (CBS) — Rich Township High School District 227 is moving all to remote learning for two weeks after at least two people tested positive for COVID-19.
The south suburban school district is composed of two high schools – the Fine Arts and Communications Campus, formerly Rich South High School, in Richton Park, and the STEM Campus, formerly Rich Central High School, in Olympia Fields. Rich East High School in Park Forest was also part of the district, but closed in 2020.
The school district did not specify whether the people who tested positive for COVID-19 were students. The district said it is working with the Cook County Health Department to identify and monitor anyone who had close contact with those who tested positive – which is defined as unmasked contact within three feet for 15 minutes or longer.
Based on guidance from state authorities, the school district will suspend all in-person instruction beginning Friday, Oct. 1, and continuing through Thursday, Oct. 14.
To prepare, Friday will be an emergency school closure day. Synchronous remote learning will be held during the quarantine period beginning Monday.
The quarantine should end Friday, Oct. 15, but this is a non-attendance day due to parent-teacher conferences.
No students will be allowed in school after Friday.