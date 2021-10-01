CHICAGO (CBS) — Musical chairs is the name of the game for the Bears quarterbacks this week against the Lions.

Matt Nagy is calling it a game-time decision on Sunday. CBS 2’s Matt Zahn on where the team stands under center.

Andy Dalton was limited in practice for a third straight day with his knee injury, while Justin Fields practiced in full again, and says his injured throwing hand feels good. But with no decision at quarterback, does that mean Matt Nagy has 2 different game plans ready to go?

“We feel good where we’re at with the game plan(s). Honestly, I think its good. Here’s what’s important. They’re both getting better. For us that’s a positive,” said Nagy.

Nagy added that starting a still banged up Andy Dalton doesn’t show a lack of confidence in Fields. And Fields seems to have the kind of mental makeup that he won’t be bothered going back to the bench.

“It’s not complicated, you just have to do it. Things happen in life that don’t go your way. Control the things you can control,” said Justin Fields.

As for Dalton, the fact that Nagy has maintained that he’s the starter when healthy has been good for his mindset.

“It means a lot. I feel like that’s what I was told when I first got here obviously a lot of circumstances and things can change and all that kind of stuff, but it just shows all the confidence they have in me,” said Dalton.

In some more concrete injury news, nose tackle Eddie Goldman is off the report and set to play for the first time Sunday. Khalil Mack is listed as questionable with his foot injury after going through a limited practice today.