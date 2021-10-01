CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain showers return for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to cool a bit, but perhaps not as Fall-like as first advertised.
Tonight, Increasing clouds. Isolated shower by morning with a low of 63 degrees.
Tomorrow, scattered showers. Isolated rumble of thunder with a high 80 degrees.
Scattered showers through Monday, with a smaller lingering chance on Tuesday. Temps in the 70s next week.