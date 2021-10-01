CHICAGO (CBS)– Friday is the last day for Chicago city workers to get their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Then in two weeks, on October 15, workers need to submit proof of full vaccination.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Warm, Sunny Day; Rain Chances Return This Weekend
The city is still negotiating details of the vaccine mandate with unions. This includes union representing police and firefighters.READ MORE: Chicago Public Schools Set To Roll Out New COVID-19 Testing Plan For Students, Staff
Employees can submit medical or religious exemptions for review.MORE NEWS: Speed Camera Ticketing Change: Is It About Safety Or Money?