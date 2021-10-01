DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Friday is the last day for Chicago city workers to get their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Then in two weeks, on October 15, workers need to submit proof of full vaccination.

The city is still negotiating details of the vaccine mandate with unions. This includes union representing police and firefighters.

Employees can submit medical or religious exemptions for review.

