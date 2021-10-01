CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois State Police trooper was shot and critically wounded Friday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson confirmed the trooper was shot on the inbound Dan Ryan (I-90/I-94) near 43rd Street.

Sources said the trooper was being taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A woman who was passing by apparently used the trooper’s own radio to report he’d been shot.

“Let’s pray for the trooper,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at an unrelated press conference Friday afternoon.

Traffic on the Dan Ryan is backed up in both directions as police have set up a crime scene on the expressway. A source said the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan were shut down from 43rd Street to 74th Street.

Further information was not immediately available.

The shooting comes on the same day Illinois State Police were preparing to more than double patrols on Chicago area expressways during the evening and overnight hours, in response to a surge in expressway shootings over the past two years.

State Police said the additional patrols will begin Friday night. It is going to be a 157 percent increase – though for security reasons, state police would not provide an exact number of patrols that represents.

Before Friday, Illinois State Police had reported 185 expressway shootings in the Chicago area so far this year. Last year, there were 128, and in 2019, there were 52.

We have tracked spiking violence on our roadways for months at CBS 2, but on we have now obtained new information on how many of those behind that violence are getting away with it. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, it is not often that the shooters are caught.

In point of fact, the number of people actually identified and then arrested in expressway shootings is in the single digits. Of the 185 shootings this year, only nine people – nine shooters – have been arrested and charged.