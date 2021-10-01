CHICAGO (CBS)– A juvenile has been charged with armed robbery and carjacking in the Bronzville and West Elsdon neighborhoods.
The offender was one of two who carjacked a 32-year-old women on September 26, on the 4300 block of S. Vincennes. He was also charged with armed robbery after taking belongings by force with a weapon from an 18-year-old female on September 30, in the 3900 block of W. 58th St.
According to police reports, the offender was placed into custody and was charged accordingly for the crimes.
No additional information is available at this time.