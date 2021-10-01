DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Marsh is the PAWS Dog of the Week.

This 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix loves all people and has a ton of energy. When the day is done, he will always cuddle.

He is playful and enjoys puzzle games, chew toys and walks.

Marsh is a quick learner and will participate in training classes.

He would do best in a home without cats or children.

Make an appointment at pawschicago.org for an in-person adoption today.

