By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 54-year-old man was wounded Friday morning, when a bullet pierced the window of his home in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police said the man was standing inside his home in the 6100 block of South Eberhart Avenue shortly after 10 a.m., when a bullet came through his window and struck him in the back.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody Friday morning.

Area One detectives were investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff