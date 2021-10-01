CHICAGO (CBS)– A 60-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in Wicker Park early Friday morning.
Police said the man was taking items from the trunk of his white 2019 Chevy Malibu, in the 2000 block of West Churchill Street around 1:15a.m., when a man exited a white SUV with a gun.
Police said the victim backed away from the car and the offender drove off.
The victim was not injured.
No arrests have been made.