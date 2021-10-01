DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Attempted Kidnapping, kidnapping, Winfield

CHICAGO (CBS) — Right now, police in west suburban Winfield need help finding an attempted kidnapper.

Here’s a sketch of the man.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, he started chasing a female. She was walking on a path along Beecher Avenue. She was able to get away – he ran off towards Church Street.

Police need anyone living near Beecher and Church to check their home surveillance to see if there’s any footage of him.

He’s in his 20s or 30s and was wearing all dark clothes and a black hat.

