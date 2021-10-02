CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot early Saturday on Division Street, between Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village.
At 1:36 a.m., the men – ages 25 and 34 – were on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Division Street when they were each shot in the leg.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers; Cooler Temps Ahead
The younger victim self-transported to Rush University Medical Center, while the older victim self-transported to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center and was to be transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.
Both were reported in good condition.READ MORE: CBS Chicago Special Report: Why I Carjack; Teens Tell All
Dozens of evidence markers were seen right outside along Division Street between Leavitt Street and Hoyne Avenue, and specifically outside the Queen Mary Tavern at 2125 W. Division St.
The area is typically a busy spot on weekends.MORE NEWS: Man Shot In Car During Chase Through Cabrini-Green Neighborhood; Woman Driving Nearby Also Shot
No one was in custody late Saturday. Area Three detectives were investigating.