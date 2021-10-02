CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears are trying to figure it out and so are their fans ahead of Sunday’s game against the winless Lions.

We’re here to help with another edition of “Three Things to Watch” when the Bears host Detroit.

Who’s Starting At Quarterback?

First thing to watch is the merry-go-round at quarterback. It’s like playing the slots at this point. Matt Nagy has been clear that Andy Dalton is his starting quarterback. But will Dalton be recovered enough from that knee injury to take the field Sunday? And if he’s not will Justin Fields be okay after injuring his throwing hand in last week’s loss. There’s clearly a chance third-string QB Nick Foles could be the guy. Fans just hoping the Bears hit the jackpot with whoever’s under center.

Improved Play-Calling

Our second thing to watch is the offensive play-calling. Wednesday Matt Nagy said just who will call the plays is something the team will keep internal. Bill Lazor should be calling the plays. Nagy holding a meeting with his players in a group-think effort to come up with solutions is a step in the right direction. “Stop, collaborate and listen” is definitely the right call when your play-calling has been vanilla and left your offense iced to the tune of 47 yards.

Lions As A Measuring Stick

And our final thing to watch is the scoreboard with one of the NFL’s worst teams taking the field Sunday. The Lions aren’t just winless. They’ve finished in last place in the division each of the last three seasons. If the Bears can’t figure it out, the scoreboard will reflect two of the worst franchises leaving the field Sunday. Spider-man memes forthcoming if the Bears fall to 1-3.

Those are three Things to Watch when the Bears and Lions come your way at high noon Sunday.