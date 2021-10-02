CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday issued a warning about a team of carjackers who have struck in Avondale and Albany Park in recent days.
In each incident, the perpetrators have pulled up in a vehicle and blocked the victims' path. The perpetrators have then exited the vehicle in which they arrived and approach the victims' cars.

They have demanded the cars, and the victims' cellphones and wallets.
They have demanded the cars, and the victims’ cellphones and wallets.
The carjackings have happened at the following times and locations:
• At 11:14 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, in the 3300 block of North Troy Street;
• At 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in the 3100 block of West Sunnyside Avenue;
• At 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, in the 4300 block of North Bernard Street.
There are two to three male suspects, wearing dark clothing and ski masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.