DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Ed Curran
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a beautiful week in Chicago, we’ll see showers and storms this weekend with cooler temperatures on the way.

Showers develop late Saturday morning, and thunderstorms follow as a cold front approaches the Chicago area.

READ MORE: CBS Chicago Special Report: Why I Carjack; Teens Tell All

The front takes its time coming through and gives us the chance of rain in the Chicago area at various times today and Sunday.

October 2

Normal- 69

Friday- 85

READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After Humboldt Park Rollover Crash

Today- 80

Next 48 Hours

Saturday:  Showers and thunderstorms. High of 80.

Saturday Night: Showers, 75

Sunday: Showers and storms, 73

MORE NEWS: Man Stabbed After Argument In Gold Coast Neighborhood

 