CHICAGO (CBS) — After a beautiful week in Chicago, we’ll see showers and storms this weekend with cooler temperatures on the way.
Showers develop late Saturday morning, and thunderstorms follow as a cold front approaches the Chicago area.
The front takes its time coming through and gives us the chance of rain in the Chicago area at various times today and Sunday.
October 2
Normal- 69
Friday- 85
Today- 80
Next 48 Hours
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High of 80.
Saturday Night: Showers, 75
Sunday: Showers and storms, 73