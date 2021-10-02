CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 16 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Saturday afternoon.
In one incident early Saturday, two men were shot on Division Street, between Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village.
At 1:36 a.m. Saturday, the men – ages 25 and 34 – were on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Division Street when they were each shot in the leg.
The younger victim self-transported to Rush University Medical Center, while the older victim self-transported to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center and was to be transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.
Both were reported in good condition.
Dozens of evidence markers were seen right outside along Division Street between Leavitt Street and Hoyne Avenue, and specifically outside the Queen Mary Tavern at 2125 W. Division St.
At 10:39 a.m. Saturday, a 68-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the restroom at a McDonald’s in Chatham.
According to Chicago Police, at 10:39 a.m., the man was shot in the right leg by another man, who then took the victim’s belongings.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers; Cooler Temps Ahead
Police did not provide the name of the business, located in the 0-99 block of East 87th Street. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the robbery happened at the McDonald’s on that block.
The victim was transported to University of Chicago in good condition. According to police dispatch reports, the suspected robber got on a northbound CTA Red Line train carrying a Nike bag.
On Saturday afternoon, a man was shot and wounded during a pursuit through the Cabrini-Green neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, and a woman who happened to be driving nearby was also shot.
Police said at 1:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was driving a white Buick sedan near Clybourn Avenue and Division Street with a 1-year-old boy in the car. A maroon sedan was following the Buick, police said.
Someone in the maroon sedan began firing at the Buick, striking the man multiple times with gunfire. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
The 1-year-old boy suffered cuts to his feet from broken glass, and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.
Meanwhile, a 28-year-old woman driving a Toyota nearby was also shot and wounded in the arm. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. She was not the intended target, police said.MORE NEWS: Man Shot In Car During Chase Through Cabrini-Green Neighborhood; Woman Driving Nearby Also Shot
In other incidents between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday:
-
- At 5 p.m. Friday, two boys – ages 16 and 17 – were walking on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Pine Avenue in South Austin when they heard shots and felt pain. The younger teen was shot in the right shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital while the older teen was shot in the right foot and was taken to Loretto Hospital. Both were in good condition.
- At 8:35 p.m. Friday, a 35-year-old man got into a quarrel with another man in the 400 block of North Harding Avenue in West Garfield Park when the other man shot the victim in the leg. The victim self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in fair condition.
- At 9:46 p.m. Friday, police were called by a ShotSpotter alert to the 6000 block of South Champlain Avenue in West Woodlawn when they found a man lying unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the lower backside and leg. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
- At 9:53 p.m. Friday, a 31-year-old man was outside in the 1400 block of South Komensky Avenue in Lawndale when he was shot three times in the back. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- At 12:26 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man was standing outside in the 2900 block of South Calumet Avenue in Bronzeville when someone shot him in the arm from a passing vehicle. The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 1:36 a.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was standing outside in the 4300 block of West Maypole Avenue in West Garfield Park when he was shot in the back, abdomen, and arm. He said he did not see the shooter or know where the shots came from. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.
- At 3:05 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was standing outside a vehicle in the 4200 block of West Irving Park Road in the Old Irving Park neighborhood when he was shot in the back. He was driven by a friend to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and was reported in fair condition.
- At 3:20 a.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy walked into Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, 836 W. Wellington Ave., after being shot in the back nearby on Halsted Street near George Street in Lakeview. He in critical condition.
- At 4 a.m. Saturday, a 35-year-old man was driving in the 4100 block of West Lake Street in West Garfield Park when he was shot in the torso. He self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, while two men were taken in for questioning by Area Four detectives.
- At 1:33 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was shot in the left thigh in the 800 block of South Keeler Avenue in Lawndale. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.