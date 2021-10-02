CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 16 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Saturday afternoon.

In one incident early Saturday, two men were shot on Division Street, between Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village.

At 1:36 a.m. Saturday, the men – ages 25 and 34 – were on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Division Street when they were each shot in the leg.

The younger victim self-transported to Rush University Medical Center, while the older victim self-transported to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center and was to be transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

Both were reported in good condition.

Dozens of evidence markers were seen right outside along Division Street between Leavitt Street and Hoyne Avenue, and specifically outside the Queen Mary Tavern at 2125 W. Division St.

At 10:39 a.m. Saturday, a 68-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the restroom at a McDonald’s in Chatham.

According to Chicago Police, at 10:39 a.m., the man was shot in the right leg by another man, who then took the victim’s belongings.

Police did not provide the name of the business, located in the 0-99 block of East 87th Street. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the robbery happened at the McDonald’s on that block.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago in good condition. According to police dispatch reports, the suspected robber got on a northbound CTA Red Line train carrying a Nike bag.

On Saturday afternoon, a man was shot and wounded during a pursuit through the Cabrini-Green neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, and a woman who happened to be driving nearby was also shot.

Police said at 1:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was driving a white Buick sedan near Clybourn Avenue and Division Street with a 1-year-old boy in the car. A maroon sedan was following the Buick, police said.

Someone in the maroon sedan began firing at the Buick, striking the man multiple times with gunfire. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The 1-year-old boy suffered cuts to his feet from broken glass, and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old woman driving a Toyota nearby was also shot and wounded in the arm. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. She was not the intended target, police said.

In other incidents between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday: