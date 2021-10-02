CHICAGO (CBS) — The eviction moratorium in Illinois ends Sunday, but people in suburban Cook County can start applying for more help on Monday.

There’s a new round of funding for emergency rental assistance money, meant to keep people in the Cook County suburbs from losing their place to live. A total of $75 million in rental assistance is available.

Cook County renters and landlords can start applying Monday through Cook County’s website.

“While the eviction moratorium is set to expire soon, we would like to encourage landlords to consider a different approach, and use these resources as a bridge to resolution,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said.

To qualify, you need to have experienced financial hardship during the pandemic; need to pay rent, utilities, or other housing expenses; and need to meet income requirements. Household income must be below the following limits:

$52,000 for a family of one

$59,650 for a family of two

$67,100 for a family of three

$74,550 for a family of four

$80,550 for a family of five

$86,500 for a family of six

$92,450 for a family of seven

$98,450 for a family of eight

If you’re eligible, you can apply for up to 18 months of assistance.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 29.

Cook County has already approved more than 7,400 applications for help in the first round of rental assistance earlier this year, awarding more than $65 million to help keep people in their homes.

Meanwhile, renters in the city of Chicago can also qualify for up to 15 months of rent payments and utility help.

Renters on Chicago can also receive free legal aid to prevent eviction, through a partnership with the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing. The hotline, called Rentervention, is free and confidential. Tenants may call (312) 347-7600, visit rentervention.com, or text “hi” to (866) 7RENTER (866-773-6837) to start a conversation with Renny, Rentervention’s bot.

The Cook County Legal Aid for Housing and Debt (CCLAHD) offers free legal help, mediation, and connections to resources such rental assistance. More information is at (855) 956-5763 or visit https://cookcountylegalaid.org.

The State of Illinois is already accepting applications for state money to help renters. They are also giving people up to 15 months of financial aid.