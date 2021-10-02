CHICAGO (CBS) — Dax the dog fetched a couple of suspected car thieves early Saturday morning in Lake County.
According to Lake County Sheriff's police, a sheriff's sergeant spotted a red Tesla speeding in the area of Route 60 and Route 21 in Vernon Hills around 12:30 a.m. The car, which was determined to be stolen, was found disabled a short time later near Route 41 and Route 176.
Lake Bluff Officers then established a perimeter and Sheriff’s Canine Dax and other sheriff’s deputies responded.
Sheriff’s Canine Dax located a 17-year-old male, who ran away from Dax, directly to a waiting Lake Bluff Police Officer, who took him into custody. A short time later, a second 17-year-old was located by Dax hiding in the wooded area. He too was taken into custody.
Both juveniles live in Grayslake.
Both were turned over to Vernon Hills Police, so they could further their investigation.