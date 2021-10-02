WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) — The homecoming dance at Lyons Township High School was canceled Saturday after guns were found in a car on the South Campus in Western Springs.
At 4:15 p.m., Western Springs police were called for a fight that broke out after the Lyons Township-Proviso West football game, and also for a report of a weapon at South Campus.
Western Springs police found an empty parked car in the parking lot for the Lyons Township South Campus, at 4900 S. Willow Springs Rd. in Western Springs, and they found two handguns under the driver and front passenger seats.
Police took two unarmed suspects into custody and towed the car away.
While Western Springs police do not believe there was any threat to the community, the Lyons Township South campus remained the site of an active investigation Saturday night. Thus, Lyons Township canceled the Homecoming dance, which was supposed to be held at the South Campus.
The school said it will make every attempt to reschedule the dance.