By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A person died as a result of a house fire in Northbrook Saturday morning, fire officials said.READ MORE: CBS Chicago Special Report: Why I Carjack; Teens Tell All
Fire crews responded to the 1500 block of Walters Avenue at about 6:43 a.m. and located and removed the victim, who was the only person inside the home.READ MORE: Dax The Dog Fetches A Couple Of Suspected Car Thieves In Lake Bluff
They were taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, Northbrook fire confirmed. The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes and nobody else was injured.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Some Rain Looms Over Weekend
The fire investigation team was still on the scene at 9 a.m.