By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person died as a result of a house fire in Northbrook Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Fire crews responded to the 1500 block of Walters Avenue at about 6:43 a.m. and located and removed the victim, who was the only person inside the home.

They were taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, Northbrook fire confirmed.  The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes and nobody else was injured.

The fire investigation team was still on the scene at 9 a.m.