DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 68-year-old man was shot and robbed inside a bathroom at a McDonald’s  in Chatham on Saturday morning.

According to Chicago Police, the man was shot in the right leg by another man, who then took the victim’s belongings.

READ MORE: CBS Chicago Special Report: Why I Carjack; Teens Tell All

Police did not provide the name of the business,  located in the 0-100 block of East 87th Street. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the robbery happened at the McDonald’s on that block.

READ MORE: Man, Woman Shot In Car In Cabrini-Green Neighborhood

The victim was transported to University of Chicago in good condition. According to police dispatch reports, the suspected robber got on a northbound CTA red line train carrying a Nike bag.

No one is in custody.

MORE NEWS: Abortion Rights Rally At Daley Plaza Part Of Nationwide Protest

Area Two Detectives are investigating.