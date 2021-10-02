CHICAGO (CBS) — A 68-year-old man was shot and robbed inside a bathroom at a McDonald’s in Chatham on Saturday morning.
According to Chicago Police, the man was shot in the right leg by another man, who then took the victim’s belongings.READ MORE: CBS Chicago Special Report: Why I Carjack; Teens Tell All
Police did not provide the name of the business, located in the 0-100 block of East 87th Street. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the robbery happened at the McDonald’s on that block.READ MORE: Man, Woman Shot In Car In Cabrini-Green Neighborhood
The victim was transported to University of Chicago in good condition. According to police dispatch reports, the suspected robber got on a northbound CTA red line train carrying a Nike bag.
No one is in custody.MORE NEWS: Abortion Rights Rally At Daley Plaza Part Of Nationwide Protest
Area Two Detectives are investigating.