CHICAGO (CBS) — Brookfield Zoo has closed its indoor big cat exhibits after a tiger tested positive for COVID-19.
Malena, who is 11 years old, started showing signs of mild respiratory illness last week.
Because she is an older tiger, Malena is at higher risk for complications from the virus.
She is expected to make a full recovery.
Malena and some of the other animals received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for animals about two weeks ago.
Their second dose was scheduled for next week.
